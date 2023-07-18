IMA delegation assures of help in tackling floods

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 17

A delegation of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) headed by its president Dr Rajesh Mehta met Dr Balwinder Kumar, Civil Surgeon, today. The delegation showed its concern regarding the havoc wreaked by the torrential rains and resultant floods in the area.

Dr Balwinderjit Singh Saini, IMA Secretary, Hoshiarpur, apprehended that the stagnant water may give rise to some epidemic. Dr Rajinder Sharma, past president, IMA Punjab, said that all efforts should be made to help the needy who have suffered at the hands of nature.

Dr Kuldip Singh, past president, IMA Punjab, asked the civil surgeon to vaccinate the vulnerable population against water-borne diseases. Dr Mehta promised to provide ambulance and medicines to tide over the crisis.

Civil Surgeon Dr Balwinder Kumar thanked the IMA for help in this hour of need. The meeting was attended by Dr Rajesh Mehta, Dr Balwinderjit Singh Saini, Dr Rajinder Sharma, Dr Kuldip Singh, Dr Sandeep Singh and Dr Ashwani Juneja.

#Hoshiarpur