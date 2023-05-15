IMA faction accuses executive body of arbitrary decisions

Amritsar, May 14
A faction of the Indian Medical Association-Amritsar Chapter has accused its executive body of debarring them from the House in an arbitrary member. Dr Rahul Arora, who had contested for the post of president, IMA Amritsar, said, “After the elections of IMA Amritsar were postponed in January this year, four senior members of our group were debarred from attending any activities of the organisation.”
Arora said that a few days later, 12 more senior members were also debarred from the House for a period of two years. “Later, IMA president OP Singhania revoked the decision. Then after a few days, these members were again debarred from attending any activities organised by the IMA,” said Arora.
Presently, an unsigned and undated notice at the entrance of the office states that Dr Ashok Uppal and 11 other senior doctors have been debarred from holding or contesting for any post of the IMA for a period of two years, said Arora.
He added that debarring the members, then revoking the decision and then again debarring them amounts to height of arbitrariness. “We have demanded from the IMA Punjab to hold elections for the Amritsar Chapter as soon as possible,” said Arora.
“It seems that the executive body of IMA Amritsar does not give any value to the democratic process and is unnecessarily delaying the elections,” he alleged.
