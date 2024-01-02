IMA holds meet with Civil Surgeon

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 1

The local district unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) under the president-ship of Dr Dinesh Gupta, district president of the association, met Civil Surgeon Dr Daljit Singh on Monday and discussed the problems. The members of the IMA assured the Health Department of their support and cooperation in various health programmes of the government for uplifting the healthcare of the region. Civil Surgeon Dr Daljit Singh appealed the IMA members to spare some time to serve in the slum localities which were backward in the health services. Dr Daljit Singh said that the Aam Aadmi Clinics were working their best to provide medical services in the deserving area and the IMA must cooperate with the department to make the better medical services in the border areas too. The IMA presented a list of their demands. Dr Sukhbir Kaur, District Medical Officer, Dr Gurkirat Singh Aulakh, secretary of the IMA, were among the others present on the occasion.

