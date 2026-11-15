Imagination comes to life on canvas on Children’s Day in Amritsar

This Children's Day, art became a form of expression for kids.

For, the SG Thakar Singh art gallery, run by the Indian Academy of Fine Arts (IAFA), turned into a space, where imagination took shape, thoughts found expression and the world recreated through their eyes.

From vivid landscapes to imaginative compositions, art gave children the freedom to express what words sometimes cannot.

At the Indian Academy of Fine Arts, over 400 students from more than 50 schools participated in the annual on-the-spot painting competition.

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The competition brought together children from different age-groups, turning the gallery into a vibrant space of colours, ideas and artistic expression. With brushes, crayons and paint in hand, the young participants explored their imagination and translated their thoughts onto canvas and paper.

Beyond being a competition, the event highlighted the importance of introducing children to art at an early age and giving them a platform, where creativity is valued alongside academic achievement.

"In an increasingly screen-driven world, activities such as painting also offer children an opportunity to slow down, observe their surroundings and develop their own visual language," said Dr PS Grover, general secretary, IAFA.

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For many young participants, the experience was as much about learning and discovering their abilities as it was about winning prizes. The opportunity to paint alongside hundreds of other children and have their work evaluated by established artists offered them exposure and encouragement.

IAFA president Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, while appreciating the enthusiastic participation of the students and the efforts of teachers and academy members, underlined the importance of encouraging artistic expression among children and providing them opportunities to explore their creative abilities.

The competition culminated in an award ceremony, where more than 100 winners across different categories were felicitated with cash prizes, trophies, medals and special gifts. The overall trophy went to SL Bhavan’s School for its outstanding performance. Rotary District 3070 also contributed tiffins as gifts for the young achievers.

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The paintings were assessed by a jury comprising eminent artists Ajit Singh Jabbal, Kulwant Singh Gill, Dharminder Sharma, Varinderpal Singh, Harinderpal Singh, Inderpreet Kaur and Dr Priyanka Sharma.

While the trophies and prizes recognised individual talent, the larger takeaway from the gathering was the need to preserve spaces where children can create without the pressure of grades, examinations or expectations.

After all, every child may not grow up to become an artist, but the ability to imagine, observe, experiment and express is something that stays with them long after the colours have dried.