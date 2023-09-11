Immunisation drive to begin today: Doctor

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 10

Civil Surgeon Dr Gurpeet Singh Rai today presided over a meeting of the district-level officials of the Health Department and issued guidelines regarding the immunisation drive under Mission Indradhanush.

The meeting was attended by Dr Varinderpal Kaur, District Immunisation Officer, Dr Simran Kaur, District Epidemiologist, Sukhdev Singh Randhawa, District Mass Media Officer and others.

The Civil Surgeon informed that the three-phase immunisation drive under Mission Indradhanush is to begin from tomorrow (Monday) and will conclude on September 16. Dr Rai said in the first phase, mother-father (parents) and pregnant women are to be vaccinated. The Civil Surgeon stressed that the staff deputed for the drive should ensure that no one was left out, especially in the high-risk localities like roadside huts, brick kilns, members of Gujjar community and those living in remote areas. He also urged the media to create awareness regarding the benefits of vaccination under Mission Indradhanush.

