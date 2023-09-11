Immunisation drive to begin today: Doctor

Tarn Taran, September 10
Civil Surgeon Dr Gurpeet Singh Rai today presided over a meeting of the district-level officials of the Health Department and issued guidelines regarding the immunisation drive under Mission Indradhanush.
The meeting was attended by Dr Varinderpal Kaur, District Immunisation Officer, Dr Simran Kaur, District Epidemiologist, Sukhdev Singh Randhawa, District Mass Media Officer and others.
The Civil Surgeon informed that the three-phase immunisation drive under Mission Indradhanush is to begin from tomorrow (Monday) and will conclude on September 16. Dr Rai said in the first phase, mother-father (parents) and pregnant women are to be vaccinated. The Civil Surgeon stressed that the staff deputed for the drive should ensure that no one was left out, especially in the high-risk localities like roadside huts, brick kilns, members of Gujjar community and those living in remote areas. He also urged the media to create awareness regarding the benefits of vaccination under Mission Indradhanush.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20: Eyeing One Future, 'milestone' summit wraps up
PM Modi pushes for expansion of UNSC | Announces virtual ses...
Modi flags anti-India acts in Canada with Justin Trudeau
Trudeau’s plane suffers snag, flight delayed
Exiting BRI, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni tells Chinese Premier
Italy only G7 nation that signed up for initiative