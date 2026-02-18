Impact of heat on wheat crop worries Agri Dept officials

The Agriculture Department has expressed great concern over the excessive heat in environment in the district. On the instructions of Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Tejbir Singh Bhangu, teams led by Block Agriculture Officer Dr Bhupinder Singh and Block Technology Manager Dr Yadvinder Singh visited villages like Nagoke, Kalha, Vein Poin, Khawaspur, Bharowal etc. The officials observed that temperature in the district has reached 28 to 30 degree Celsius, which is not suitable for the growth of wheat crop.

The officials said that at present, the increase in heat in excess of the requirement creates difficulty in sprouting of wheat grains. By the way, the weather these days is considered comparatively cool. Officials said that due to the increasing heat, there is a possibility of weak wheat production. Farmers said that the wheat crop grows better in the last week of February, but this time, the size of the crop has remained relatively small due to increase in day temperature.

Officials of the Agriculture Department said that if there is no rain on time, then the wheat grains may become weak and thin due to the increasing temperature. They have advised the farmers to irrigate their crops keeping in mind the temperature. The department officials were accompanied by progressive farmers Dilbagh Singh, Santokh Singh, Baldev Singh and others.