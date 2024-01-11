Implement Old Pension Scheme, say rly unions

Amritsar, January 10
Members of the Northern Railway Men’s Union (NRMU) and the Uttar Railway Mazdoor Union (URMU) held protests here on Wednesday. They were demanding the revival of the old pension scheme and filling vacant positions in various departments of the Railways.
Raising slogans against the Union Government, they held protests at the railway station and outside the railway workshop.
Ish Devgan, chairman of the NRMU coordination committee, said as per the directions of the central committee of the NRMU, they were holding a protest against the New Pension Scheme (NPS). He said those appointed after January 1, 2004, would get a measly pension at superannuation.
The NPS amount is invested in the share market and its authenticity would remain in doubt. He said around two lakh posts were lying vacant in the Railways, which concerns the safety of trains.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court
He has been detained in a Czech prison on murder-for-hire ch...
Eknath Shinde faction real Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Speaker in setback to Uddhav Thackeray
Dismisses disqualification pleas filed by both groups after ...
‘BJP, RSS eyeing poll gain’: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge decline Ram Mandir invite
Jairam Ramesh questions motive behind inauguration of 'incom...
‘India pillar of stability’: PM Modi reaches out to global firms, lists 10 key areas
At 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, says nation believes in univ...