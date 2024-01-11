Implement Old Pension Scheme, say rly unions

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 10

Members of the Northern Railway Men’s Union (NRMU) and the Uttar Railway Mazdoor Union (URMU) held protests here on Wednesday. They were demanding the revival of the old pension scheme and filling vacant positions in various departments of the Railways.

Raising slogans against the Union Government, they held protests at the railway station and outside the railway workshop.

Ish Devgan, chairman of the NRMU coordination committee, said as per the directions of the central committee of the NRMU, they were holding a protest against the New Pension Scheme (NPS). He said those appointed after January 1, 2004, would get a measly pension at superannuation.

The NPS amount is invested in the share market and its authenticity would remain in doubt. He said around two lakh posts were lying vacant in the Railways, which concerns the safety of trains.