Implement revised pay scales, demand BBK DAV teachers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 17

Members of the Non-teaching Employees’ Union of BBK DAV College held a protest demonstration today against the non-implementation of the revised pay scales, under the Sixth Pay Commission.

Union president Raman Kumar said the long pending demand of implementing revised pay scales and other allowances as per the notifications issued under the Sixth Pay Commission had been ignored yet again by the present government.

“The government should also pay heed to the welfare of the rights of the non-teaching employees. Our demands include immediate release of wages as per the Sixth Pay Commission, upgrade of medical allowance from Rs 350 to Rs 500, house rent allowance from 15 per cent to 20 per cent and filling up of vacant posts. We also seek regularisation of the employees working on contact basis for the past three years and more,” he said.

Members of the Private College Non-teaching Employees’ Union, Punjab, has issued directions to its district units to continue with a series of protests, raising these demands, in the wake of AAP government’s announcement of implementing the Seventh Pay Commission pay grades for college teachers and regularisation of school teachers.