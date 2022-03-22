Imposter seeking Rs 1 cr from NRI on MLA's name identified

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 21

The police had identified the accused who had demanded Rs 1 crore and arms from an NRI after introducing himself as the PA of MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal.

The accused was Akhtiar Singh, a resident of the local Basant Avenue, and another who is yet to be identified had been booked under Sections 419, 420, 385, 511, 506 of the IPC on Sunday.

The police said the accused Akhtiar Singh on the mobile of one Jatinder Singh had demanded the amount and arms om March 12.

Notably, an audio had went viral on the social media in which one Jatinder Singh in his conversation with an NRI was heard demanding Rs 1 cr and was demanding weapons to do legal-illegal acts as they were the new comers in politics. —