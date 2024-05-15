Impounded vehicles gutted in farm fire at Varpal village

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 14

A number of vehicles impounded by the police in various cases were gutted as some farmers burnt straw in the fields near Varpal police post here today. The fire department of the Municipal Corporation received information around 1.30 pm and fire tenders reached the spot. The fire brigade controlled the flames in time and protected the power station located alongside the police post.

Fire brigade employees said that farm fire spread in the area and vehicles parked in the backyard of the police post caught fire. On being informed, three fire tenders reached the spot and controlled the flames, averting a major loss of public property.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.