Improve functioning of MC depts, Amritsar Mayor tells officials

Amritsar, April 2

On the start of new financial year of 2022-23, Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu conducted a meeting with Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh and heads of all departments of the civic body.

He got updates about ongoing development projects undertaken by the corporation during the previous financial year and efforts being made to implement public welfare schemes, initiated by the Punjab Government, at the grass-roots level.

The Mayor instructed heads of all departments present in the meeting to improve the functioning of the departments. He said negligence in public dealing would not be tolerated any more.

“There should be a ‘zero tolerance policy’ for issues of public interests,” he said.

Rintu said immediate redressal of public grievances should be made mandatory. Staff of the MC should assure good dealing with people visiting their offices for getting birth and death certificates, trade licence, water and sewerage bills and other services. They have to resolve their grievances by listening to them so that the public did not have to visit the offices again.

The heads of the Civil and Operation and Maintenance (O&M) departments of the corporation were asked to direct all technical staff to make daily visits to their respective areas and address grievances of the public without any delay. Rintu asked the heads of the departments to personally visit the field and inspect works done by the technical staff.

Paying attention to sanitation in the city, the Mayor instructed health officials present in the meeting that sanitation staff should work diligently and the officials should also check their work on the spot. The sanitation workers should lift garbage from the city on a regular basis.

To provide health services to the public, medical dispensaries in all localities of the Municipal Corporation should be regularised.

He asked the department heads to plan for recovery as per targets set in the new financial year.

The Fire Brigade Department was instructed to conduct a survey of all commercial, industrial and educational institutions within the municipal limits to prevent any untoward incident and to make fire safety arrangements in accordance with rules and regulations which would save the lives and property of the people.

At the end of the meeting, the Mayor said the instructions of the state government should be strictly followed and regular attendance of the employees should be made. Strict disciplinary action should be taken against negligent officers and employees.

Meanwhile, he also dissolved all the sub-committees constituted to keep a check on various departments.