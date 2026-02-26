Improvement Trust initiates renovation work of Anand Park

Chairman of the Amritsar Improvement Trust, Karamjit Singh Rintu, on Wednesday initiated the renovation work of Anand Park at a cost of Rs 1 crore approximately, giving the main park a new and modern look.

Rintu, who is also in-charge of the Aam Aadmi Party's North Assembly constituency, stated that the redevelopment work was undertaken fulfilling the demands placed by the Anand Park Association. The work will cost approximately Rs 1 crore, giving the main park a new and modern look.

Local residents' concerns were carefully heard at the meeting held by the Anand Park Association, and many were resolved on the spot, he said, adding that daily visits to the public in the North Assembly constituency are being made to redress their grievances and resolve them on priority basis.

He added that other important development projects in the area were also reviewed in today's meeting. During the meeting, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) public welfare policies were also explained to those present.

He stated that in a historic initiative to strengthen food and nutrition security on a large-scale in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had announced the launch of "Meri Rasoi" scheme. Under the scheme, free food kits (ration kits) will be distributed to four million families in Punjab every three months, starting in April. These food kits will be provided in addition to the wheat provided under the National Food Security Act.