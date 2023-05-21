In a first, city traffic police to get own station soon

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 20

In a first-of-its-kind decision, the city police are setting up a dedicated traffic police lines near the old Civil Surgeon’s office here.

The holy city has become a major tourist hub having huge influx of tourists and devotees. Traffic mess has been an order of the day. The police were getting huge criticism due to presence of a large number of bottlenecks.

Nevertheless, a special emphasis has been given to address the problem. The traffic police were strengthened with additional manpower of 500 cops. For this the traffic police have been equipped with different kinds of equipment including scissor barricades, buses and trucks for ferrying cops to their duty places and also transporting these equipment.

With increase in manpower, a need was being felt for separate space where they could be given their daily duty briefs and for holding meetings, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (law and order) Parminder Singh Bhandal. The traffic line would have different facilities for the cops. Not only would it have mess facility for providing food to the cops at reasonable prices, but also rooms for stay.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Amandeep Kaur said, “A separate traffic line is under construction near old Civil Surgeon’s Office. The construction work is on last leg and it will be inaugurated soon. It will have enough space for parking PCR bikes, scissor barricades, buses for ferrying cops, trucks for transporting equipment and tow-away vans provided by the government.”

Meanwhile, police officials led by DCP Bhandal, DCP Vatsala Gupta, ADCPs Abhimanyu Rana, Prabhjot Singh Virk, Dr Mehtab Gill today held a meeting with cops and listen their grievances and necessary instructions were given to resolve them.

Bhandal said around 60 canopies would be installed at different cross sections in the city for traffic cops where they could rest while performing duties on chowks during summers. Proper sitting arrangements besides water coolers would be arranged for them. Also the police distribute umbrellas to the traffic cops.