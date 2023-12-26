In a first, residential winter camp for Class XI students of SOEs

Amritsar, December 25
In a push towards providing holistic learning, the School Education Department is holding a winter residential camp for from December 23 to 31 at Meritorious School, Amritsar.
The camp is for students of Class XI from Schools of Eminence (SoEs). A special orientation was also held for the participating students by the principals of the SoEs.
As many as 1,500 medical and non-medical students had registered for the camp, of which 600 were shortlisted. The camp will focus on preparing students of government schools for competitive examinations.
According to Deepak Kumar, Assistant Director, Head Office, School Education Department, the seats were allotted to schools depending on their capacity.
“The students were shortlisted by school heads through various means, including a merit-based test. The main objective of the camp is to provide students with a foundation to help them prepare for competitive exams like JEE and NEET,” he said.
Dedicated tutors from reputed partner institutions are providing services at the camp. Sushil Kumar Tuli, District Education Officer (SE), said the move was a step towards ensuring that students from government schools got equal exposure and opportunity to compete in prestigious examinations, without the financial distresses involved.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Plane with Indian passengers grounded in France over trafficking concerns lands in Mumbai
The aircraft, an Airbus A340, landed in Mumbai shortly after...
J&K Civilian deaths : Conduct ops professionally: Army Chief to commanders
Court of Inquiry begins | Police register murder case
Pakistan: In a first, Hindu woman files nomination for 2024 General Election
Saveera Parkash has officially submitted her nomination pape...