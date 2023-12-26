In a first, residential winter camp for Class XI students of SOEs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 25

In a push towards providing holistic learning, the School Education Department is holding a winter residential camp for from December 23 to 31 at Meritorious School, Amritsar.

The camp is for students of Class XI from Schools of Eminence (SoEs). A special orientation was also held for the participating students by the principals of the SoEs.

As many as 1,500 medical and non-medical students had registered for the camp, of which 600 were shortlisted. The camp will focus on preparing students of government schools for competitive examinations.

According to Deepak Kumar, Assistant Director, Head Office, School Education Department, the seats were allotted to schools depending on their capacity.

“The students were shortlisted by school heads through various means, including a merit-based test. The main objective of the camp is to provide students with a foundation to help them prepare for competitive exams like JEE and NEET,” he said.

Dedicated tutors from reputed partner institutions are providing services at the camp. Sushil Kumar Tuli, District Education Officer (SE), said the move was a step towards ensuring that students from government schools got equal exposure and opportunity to compete in prestigious examinations, without the financial distresses involved.