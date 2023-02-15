In a first, SGPC invites sangat’s suggestions for preparing budget

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 14

Ahead of preparing the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), for the first time, has invited the suggestions of the sangat.

E-mail released The meetings of the budget sub-committee were being conducted for the past one month. The sangat’s suggestion, I hope, would yield good results. Gurcharan Singh Grewal, Gen Secy, SGPC

The SGPC has released a special email ID to receive the feedback related to the budget.

The SGPC’s budget session would be present in March, for which, a sub-committee has been constituted by the SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

The committee comprised of SGPC senior vice-president Baldev Singh Qaimpuri, general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal, executive member Jarnail Singh Kartarpur, member Rajinder Singh Mehta, Amarjit Singh Chawla, Bhai Gurbakhsh Singh Khalsa, Sarvan Singh Kular, and Kulwant Singh Mannan.

SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said that for preparing this year’s budget apart from recommendations of the sub-committee, the suggestions of sangat have also been invited.

He said the SGPC has released a special email identity [email protected] for receiving the budget related suggestions from sangat. This email would be published on SGPC’s website and social media platforms.

Grewal appealed to the sangat to send their valuable suggestions, so that the budget could be prepared as per the vision and the sentiments of the sangat during this fiscal year.

“The meetings of the budget sub-committee were being conducted for the past one month, in which various financial aspects were being considered. The sangat’s suggestion, I hope, would yield good results”, he said.

Grewal said the SGPC will prepare a budget for gurdwaras, educational institutions, dharma prachar committee, press and publication, trust, and other funds.