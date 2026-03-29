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Home / Amritsar / In Amritsar's Jandiala Guru, RMPI hits out at Central Government for ‘weakening' India’s global position; calls for Iran war truce

In Amritsar's Jandiala Guru, RMPI hits out at Central Government for ‘weakening' India’s global position; calls for Iran war truce

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:45 PM Mar 29, 2026 IST
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A Revolutionary Marxist Party of India conference underway at the Jandiala Guru grain market.
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Leaders of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) strongly criticised the Central Government, and raised concerns over global conflicts and issues in Punjab during a conference held at the Jandiala Guru grain market here on Saturday.

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The event was organised to mark the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Addressing the gathering, RMPI general secretary Mangat Ram Pasla said the ongoing conflicts involving the United States and Israel had pushed many countries, including India, towards economic difficulties.

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He added that rising prices, shortage of essential items, and black

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marketing were affecting common people.

State committee secretary Pargat Singh Jamarai said world leaders such as Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu should be held accountable for the loss of innocent lives in global conflicts.

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The speakers demanded an immediate ceasefire, and compensation for affected countries. RMPI leaders criticised the Narendra Modi-led Central Government, alleging that its policies had weakened India’s position internationally.

They also targeted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing it of promoting divisive politics.

During the conference, party leaders called upon workers to unite against the “pro-corporate” and “anti-people” policies of the Centre and the state government.

They alleged that economic decisions were favouring big corporations at the cost of farmers, labourers, and small businesses. The leaders also criticised the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, claiming that its promise of change had not been fulfilled. They alleged an increase in drug trafficking, corruption, crime, and illegal mining in the state.

Several party leaders, including Gurnam Singh Daud, Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala, and Shiv Kumar, addressed the gathering at the event.

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