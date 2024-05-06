In April, Ferozepur division netted Rs 4.08 cr from ticketless travellers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 5

The Ferozepur division of Railways earned a revenue of Rs 4.08 crore, including over Rs 48.5 lakh from the Amritsar railway station, through ticket checking in April.

To tighten the noose around ticketless passengers, ticket checking teams of the division are keeping a tab on travellers. During the ticket checking in trains in April, the staff found a total of 41,749 passengers without tickets. A revenue of about Rs 4.08 crore was collected from them as fine. The head office had given a target of Rs 3.2 crore to the division to earn revenue through ticket checking for April. However, due to the agitation by farmers at Shambhu station of Ambala division, the rail traffic was affected since April 17. Despite that, 28 per cent more revenue was earned than the target set by the ticket checking staff of the division.

To keep the railway stations of the division clean and to prevent the general public from littering the stations and to make them aware about cleanliness, regular checks are conducted at the main stations of the division. As a result, over Rs 50,000 was recovered from 316 passengers for littering on the station premises under Anti-Littering Act in April.

The ticket checking staff has been asked to make passengers aware about the “UTS on Mobile” app during their duty in the train. Apart from getting a bonus of three per cent on booking unreserved tickets through this app, the passenger can also save his precious time by not standing in the queue at the ticket counter.

DRM Sanjay Sahu said the ticket checking campaign will continue in Ferozepur division. The main objective of ticket checking is to improve the sale of railway tickets and to ensure that no passenger travels without a ticket. A target of zero ticket-less travel has been set for the Ferozepur division of Indian Railways.

