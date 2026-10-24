In Brief: SGPC invite for Parkash Purb

Amritsar: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday extended invitations to senior district officials to attend the celebrations marking the Parkash Purb of Guru Ramdas. The birth anniversary of Guru Ramdas will be celebrated on October 27. An SGPC delegation handed over invitation letters to Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh, Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill, Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill and DCP Ravinderpal Singh. -TNS

Shooters seen in Gurdaspur

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Tarn Taran: Three shooters wanted in connection with the killing of AAP sarpanch Ashwani Kumar Devgan of Toot village were reportedly spotted near Kadian village in Gurdaspur district. Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Lamba said the suspects were reportedly travelling on a motorcycle. The police have provided a mobile number for people to share information about the shooters. The district police have alerted the police in the adjoining district. The SSP said the suspects were spotted near Kadian village at 4 pm. -OC