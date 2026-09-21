In Brief: Tarn Taran police book two for Rs 1.19-cr job fraud

Tarn Taran: Two Bengaluru-based persons, including a woman, have been booked for allegedly cheating several youths of Rs 1.19 crore on the pretext of providing them jobs in the Military Engineer Service (MES). The case was registered at Chabal police station on the complaint of Mangal Singh, a resident of Bhuchar Kalan village. The accused have been identified as Darshana Bhardwaj, a native of Sunitpur in Assam and currently residing in Narayanpura, Bengaluru North, and Noor Islam, a resident of Govindpura, Bengaluru. According to Mangal Singh, the accused had allegedly been active in the area for the past five years. OC

17 booked for felling trees

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Tarn Taran: The Sadar Patti police station has registered a case against 17 people for allegedly chopping down and uprooting around 500 trees on panchayat land in Bhangala village here. The case was registered on the complaint of Sarpanch Karamjit Kaur. She alleged that the trees and a large number of saplings had been planted on six kanals of panchayat land. The accused include Bikkar Singh, Tarlok Singh, Sukhjinder Singh, Sukhchain Singh, Amrik Singh, Nishan Singh, Sundar Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Harpal Singh, Mahinder Singh, Ranjit Singh, Dayal Singh and Inder Singh. OC

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Man shoots father

Tarn Taran: Daljit Singh, a resident of Nawanpind Fatehpur village in Valtoha, shot and injured his father following a quarrel. According to the police, Daljit did not want his aunt Jaswinder Kaur take care of his nephew Malkit Singh’s wife after she delivered a child. Daljit allegedly quarrelled with Jaswinder and assaulted her. When Daljit’s father Sarwan Singh intervened, the accused opened fire with a licensed pistol, injuring his father. Sarwan Singh has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. ASI Waryam Singh said a case had been registered under Sections 35 (2),109 and 351 (3) of the BNS and Section 27 of the Arms Act. OC