In broad daylight, youth shot dead at Banke Bihari wali gali

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 11

In broad daylight, a youth, identified as Rahul, alias Soma, was shot dead by two unidentified armed persons in Banke Bihari wali gali on Batala Road here on Friday.

His friend had a narrow escape in the incident. Senior police officials reached the spot and started investigations.

The police have identified the accused and his accomplice. Rahul Soma used to work in a factory and two cases registered against him under the NDPS Act.

He along with his friend was returning home when the armed persons travelling on a bike fired at him. He was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed.

The police said the accused apparently knew Rahul Soma. They had called him and when he along with his friend went towards them, they shot at him. He suffered a bullet injury in the chest and fell down. The accused fled the scene while firing in the air. He suffered two gunshot injuries. The body was sent for a postmortem.

The youth, who was accompanying Soma and had a narrow escape in the firing, said the shooters gave no time and immediately fired at him as they approached them.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana said the police had registered a murder case in this connection. He said raids were on to nab the accused and his accomplice who was absconding.