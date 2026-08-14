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Home / Amritsar / In country colours: Dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations held in Amritsar

In country colours: Dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations held in Amritsar

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Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Students during a dress rehearsal for the Independence Day parade at Guru Nanak Stadium in Amritsar. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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A full-dress rehearsal for the district-level Independence Day celebrations was held at Guru Nanak Stadium on Thursday, with Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh reviewing the arrangements and taking the salute from the parade.

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The DC unfurled the Tricolour during the rehearsal and inspected the parade. Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill, DCP Alam Vijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Pallavi Mishra, SDM Amritsar-1 Alka Kalia, SDM Amritsar-2 Gurminder Singh and Assistant Commissioner (General) Pragati Sethi were present on the occasion.

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The parade was led by Gagandeep Singh, ACP (North). Contingents of the Punjab Police, Punjab Police women’s platoon, Punjab Home Guards and NCC cadets participated in the parade. The parade also drew participation from teams of the Punjab Police band and school bands.

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Students from various schools and colleges presented patriotic choreographies during the rehearsal. They also performed traditional Punjabi folk forms, including giddha, bhangra and gatka, showcasing the state’s rich cultural heritage.

After inspecting the rehearsal, DC Dalwinderjit Singh said all preparations for the Independence Day programme had been completed. He further said Cabinet Minister Aman Arora would attend the August 15 function as the chief guest and unfurl the national flag on the occasion.

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The DC appealed to residents to participate in the celebrations in large numbers, describing Independence Day as a national festival that should be celebrated collectively. The district administration said all necessary arrangements had been made for the smooth conduct of the Independence Day function.

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