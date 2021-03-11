In early morning swoop, cops raid Amritsar Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 2

In the early morning swoop, a heavy police force led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigations) Rashpal Singh on Thursday raided and searched the high-security Amritsar Central Jail here on Thursday.

The raid is being seen as the outcome of broad daylight murder of singer-turned-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, alias Sidhu Moosewala, in Mansa three days ago. An official said the raid was aimed at tightening the noose around the gangsters running their network from high-security jail with the help of mobile phones.

On Wednesday, Punjab Police took Saraj Mintoo, another notorious gangster, into their custody from Bathinda jail reportedly in connection with the Moosewal murder case. Mintoo was involved in the killing of a Hindu leader in Amritsar on 2017 and had several criminal cases registered against him.

Meanwhile, DCP Rashpal Singh said the search operation was carried out in the Amritsar Central Jail in view of the anniversary of Operation Bluestar (Ghallughara Divas) to be held on June 6.

During the two-hour search operation, a team of over 250 cops comprising three Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police (ADCPs), six Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP)-rank officials, besides over 10 Station House Officers of different police stations searched the barracks, women cell, isolation wards, bathrooms, etc. A search was also carried out near the boundary walls of the jail.

The police team confiscated seven mobile phones, a datar, a pair of scissors, five knives, besides 54 intoxicating tablets and capsules and cigarettes from the jail complex. A case has been registered by the Islamabad police station.

“An SHO-rank official was the complainant in the case while Central Jail staff was made witnesses in the seizure made from the jail,” said DCP Rashpal Singh.

Ironically, only on Wednesday, Central Jail staff confiscated 19 mobile phones, three headphones, five data cables and two chargers from the jail premises. Following a complaint lodged by Mewa Singh, Assistant Superintendent of Central Jail, Islamabad police had booked 10 prisoners in this connection.

The frequent seizures of mobile phones from the Central Jail have become a headache for the jail authorities. Besides, its proximity with densely populated areas is said to be one of the main reasons behind the presence of the banned items inside the jail premises.

