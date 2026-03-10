DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / In-flight gold bracelet theft: Thorough police probe sought

In-flight gold bracelet theft: Thorough police probe sought

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Mar 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar. File photo
Advertisement

An NRI woman air passenger who had lodged a police complaint regarding the alleged theft of a gold bracelet at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport last year has accused the police of inaction in the case and demanded a thorough investigation.

Advertisement

According to information received, Ashwani Puri, a resident of Rani Ka Bagh in Amritsar, stated that his daughter Palak Puri, who is married in Mumbai and is currently working in the United States, had come to Amritsar on November 10, 2025, to visit her family. During her stay, he gifted her gold bracelet weighing around two and a half tolas, valued at approximately Rs 3 lakh.

Advertisement

He said that on November 26, 2025, Palak Puri left for Mumbai along with her husband Sanjeev Sure Narayan on IndiGo flight number 6E-278 from Amritsar airport. The bracelet had been kept inside a box placed in her handbag during the journey.

Advertisement

However, after reaching her in-laws' house in Mumbai and checking the handbag, the box was found empty and the gold bracelet was missing. Palak Puri then informed her father over the phone that the bracelet had been stolen from her handbag by an unidentified person and suspected that the theft had occurred at Amritsar airport.

Ashwani Puri said that the family initially tried to locate the missing bracelet on its own but failed to trace it. As his daughter has now returned to the United States, he has approached the police to formally record his statement and seek legal action against the unknown persons involved in the alleged theft. He alleged that despite filing an FIR in the matter in November, no concrete progress has been made by the police so far. He urged the police to identify the culprits with the help of CCTV cameras installed at the airport and recover the stolen bracelet.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts