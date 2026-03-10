In-flight gold bracelet theft: Thorough police probe sought

An NRI woman air passenger who had lodged a police complaint regarding the alleged theft of a gold bracelet at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport last year has accused the police of inaction in the case and demanded a thorough investigation.

According to information received, Ashwani Puri, a resident of Rani Ka Bagh in Amritsar, stated that his daughter Palak Puri, who is married in Mumbai and is currently working in the United States, had come to Amritsar on November 10, 2025, to visit her family. During her stay, he gifted her gold bracelet weighing around two and a half tolas, valued at approximately Rs 3 lakh.

He said that on November 26, 2025, Palak Puri left for Mumbai along with her husband Sanjeev Sure Narayan on IndiGo flight number 6E-278 from Amritsar airport. The bracelet had been kept inside a box placed in her handbag during the journey.

However, after reaching her in-laws' house in Mumbai and checking the handbag, the box was found empty and the gold bracelet was missing. Palak Puri then informed her father over the phone that the bracelet had been stolen from her handbag by an unidentified person and suspected that the theft had occurred at Amritsar airport.

Ashwani Puri said that the family initially tried to locate the missing bracelet on its own but failed to trace it. As his daughter has now returned to the United States, he has approached the police to formally record his statement and seek legal action against the unknown persons involved in the alleged theft. He alleged that despite filing an FIR in the matter in November, no concrete progress has been made by the police so far. He urged the police to identify the culprits with the help of CCTV cameras installed at the airport and recover the stolen bracelet.