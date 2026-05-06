In Keeri Mangyal, locals are the keepers of Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s legacy

In Keeri Mangyal, a quaint village on the banks of the Ravi, Shiv Kumar Batalvi lives in every conversation. In the memory of the locals, old and young, the literary icon remains personal, albiet disrupted. Regardless, there is an intimacy still alive when the subject is him.

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May 6, 2026 marks the 53rd death anniversary of Batalvi, whose stature in Punjabi literature is distinct for being classical yet path-breaking. For residents of Keeri Mangyal, their shining star’s legacy is inherited, never fading. Batalvi was not born here, as his native village is Bara Pind Lohtian, which is now in Pakistan. But he spent a major part of his life and his last years in Keeri Mangyal, which was also the maternal village of his wife Aruna.

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Anuridh Sharma, from Batalvi’s in-laws’ family, who was also the Sarpanch of Keeri Mangyal, still holds the memories of Batalvi in his heart. Anuridh recalled that when Shiv was sick for the last time and was staying at his in-laws’ house in Keeri Mangyal, Anirudh was six. “He loved children very much and we used to sit near him, listen to his stories. When his health became too weak, the soles of his feet would start to swell. We were very young at that time and he did not even know about his immense repertoire and status. But we would always feel enriched in his presence,” he said.

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Sharma says that when Batalvi passed away, there was talk of building a memorial for him in the village. Finally, a library was built in his memory. But just as Batalvi’s memorial auditorium in Batala has remained in ruins for many years, the condition of this library is also pitiful.

Inderjit Singh Harpura, who is a writer and public relations officer posted in Amritsar, recently visited the village. He said that Shiv’s words, “Wherever a lamp is found, there will be my tomb” have proven true in Keeri Mangyal. Inderjit SIngh interacted with locals and visited the homes associated with Batalvi and his family. “For people here, Batalvi is their own, a shining star. The elders in the village have passed on the stories of Batalvi to the younger generation and community efforts keep his memory alive,” he said.

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Prof Manjinder Singh, a Punjabi writer and Head, School of Punjabi Studies, GNDU, said that Batalvi rose from the grassroots and was not an elite class poet. “Batala’s villages celebrate Batalvi as their literary hero. His stature goes beyond being a classical poet, but he was a people’s poet. Although, his language and literary sensibilities were complex and have been celebrated by intellectuals. Many folk songs, his writings still remain unexplored. Prem Nagar locality had his parental home a few years back. It was being renovated then, but no efforts were made to preserve it.”