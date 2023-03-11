In mega drive, 7,618 pupils enrol for govt schools in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 10

As announced by Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, a mega enrolment drive was carried out in government elementary, middle and high schools of the district on Friday. The timings for the enrolment drive was from 8 am to 8 pm.

Bains had asked teachers to complete a target of 1 lakh enrolments in a single day, but the state, as per an official report, witnessed 90,414 enrolments (till the filing of the story). Amritsar was given a target of 7,909 enrolments in a day, but the total enrolments by the time of filing this story remained 7,618.

During the preparations for the mega enrolment drive, teachers were asked to carry out door-to-door campaigns and Bains had also announced rewards for teachers who would register maximum enrolments in a day. Elementary and middle schools saw maximum enrolments through the district.

Despite the drive, the district unit of the Democratic Teachers’ Front criticized Education Minister Harjot Bains’ for putting pressure on teachers by asking them to fulfil the target of 1 lakh enrolments on a single day.

Ashwani Awasthi, head, DTF, Amritsar, said the PSEB exams were already under way and to ask teachers to fulfill target of 1 lakh enrolments in a single was like ‘putting unnecessary pressure’ on them. “By setting that target, they have ordered to bring the teachers under mental pressure overnight to admit 1 lakh students in a day. Such a method by the minister is unwarranted and totally devoid of education-based psychology.”

The leaders said the Democratic Teachers’ Front was in favour of increasing enrolments in government schools, but the campaign was not a one-day process. “Creating constructive educational environment of schools to increase enrolment, filling all vacant posts in schools, a complete ban on non-academic work by teachers, providing equal and quality education in all schools of Punjab, decreasing distance of teachers’ residence from schools and schools provision of necessary facilities also plays an important role,” Awasthi said.

Despite a huge shortage of teachers in the schools, the recruitment of 4,161 master cadre teachers has not been completed in the last six months. Moreover, 8637 raw teachers have not been regularized and nearly 200 principals have been promoted,” he said.