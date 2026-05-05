In memory of a rebel conscience: Remembering Teja Singh Samundri

In a solemn tribute to conviction and sacrifice, Teja Singh Samundri — the indomitable Akali leader who chose death over compromise — was remembered at a recent book release hosted by Guru Nanak Dev University.

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Samundri, who refused conditional release from British custody, died in Lahore Central Jail in 1926 at the age of 43, his defiance etched into the moral memory of a nation.

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The book, ‘Teja Singh Samundri: Life and Contributions’, was unveiled by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the latter being Samundri’s grandson.

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Authored by Piar Singh and translated into English by GNDU Vice-Chancellor Karamjeet Singh, the work traces the arc of a life defined by intellect, faith and resistance.

Revered as both scholar and thinker, Samundri emerged as a central figure in the Gurdwara Reform Movement, advancing the ideals of community stewardship and Sikh identity. His voice, at once scholarly and resolute, helped reshape the contours of religious and social life.

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Kataria, reflecting on Samundri’s role in the reformist ferment of his time, described his legacy as a guiding force for generations to come.

“There is a need to acquaint the youth with historical personalities who dedicated their lives to social and religious reforms. The values of equality and social harmony embedded in Indian traditions such as ‘sangat’ and ‘pangat’ remain alive even today. These practices reflect the principle that there is no distinction between the rich and the poor, or the high and the low, and that all individuals are equal. Such values are passed on through stories and historical accounts, like that of Teja Singh Samundri, shaping societal consciousness,” he said.

Paying a tribute to his grandfather, Sandhu described the event not just as a historical engagement, but as a deep reflection on the “inheritance of values” that shaped his own journey in public service.

Recalling his grandfather’s steadfast courage, he evoked the disciplined non-violence of the Guru Ka Bagh and Keys morchas — movements that drew admiration from figures such as Mahatma Gandhi.

“The legacy of institution-building,” Sandhu said, “remains a vital lesson.”

In an ever-changing world, he added, the torch of integrity, accountability and selfless service must be carried forward with renewed resolve.

The Vice-Chancellor described the book as a significant scholarly contribution, rooted in the work of Pyara Singh and now rendered accessible to a wider audience through its English translation.

“The life of Teja Singh Samundri, as portrayed in the book, is not just a part of history but a living source of inspiration rooted in service, courage, and unwavering commitment. His contributions to the Gurdwara Reform Movement and his enduring legacy of sacrifice and leadership must be disseminated to younger generations,” he said.