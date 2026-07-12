DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / In pics: Golden Temple's langar where equality is 'served' daily

In pics: Golden Temple's langar where equality is 'served' daily

The langar not only feeds people, but also promotes the values of compassion, sharing and unity

article_Author
Vishal Kumar
Amritsar, Updated At : 06:26 PM Jul 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The massive community kitchen operates round the clock and is considered one of the largest free kitchens in the world. Credit: Vishal Kumar
Advertisement

The langar at the Golden Temple continues to inspire millions with its unique blend of faith, service and equality. Every day, thousands of volunteers from different parts of India and abroad join hands to prepare and serve free meals to devotees and visitors, regardless of caste, creed, religion or social status.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The massive community kitchen operates round the clock and is considered one of the largest free kitchens in the world.

Advertisement

From peeling onions and kneading dough to rolling chapatis, washing utensils and serving food, volunteers perform every task with devotion and humility. Large cauldrons simmer with dal and vegetables, while modern machines help produce thousands of rotis every hour to meet the needs of the ever-growing number of visitors.

Advertisement

The Langar Hall witnesses a continuous flow of devotees who sit together on the floor in rows, symbolising equality and brotherhood. The tradition, started by Guru Nanak Dev Ji and strengthened by subsequent Sikh Gurus, remains a powerful example of selfless service, known as sewa.

For many visitors, witnessing the scale of operations inside the Golden Temple kitchen is as memorable as offering prayers at the holy shrine. The langar not only feeds people, but also promotes the values of compassion, sharing and unity, making it one of the most remarkable spiritual and humanitarian traditions in the world.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts