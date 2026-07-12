The langar at the Golden Temple continues to inspire millions with its unique blend of faith, service and equality. Every day, thousands of volunteers from different parts of India and abroad join hands to prepare and serve free meals to devotees and visitors, regardless of caste, creed, religion or social status.

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The massive community kitchen operates round the clock and is considered one of the largest free kitchens in the world.

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From peeling onions and kneading dough to rolling chapatis, washing utensils and serving food, volunteers perform every task with devotion and humility. Large cauldrons simmer with dal and vegetables, while modern machines help produce thousands of rotis every hour to meet the needs of the ever-growing number of visitors.

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The Langar Hall witnesses a continuous flow of devotees who sit together on the floor in rows, symbolising equality and brotherhood. The tradition, started by Guru Nanak Dev Ji and strengthened by subsequent Sikh Gurus, remains a powerful example of selfless service, known as sewa.

For many visitors, witnessing the scale of operations inside the Golden Temple kitchen is as memorable as offering prayers at the holy shrine. The langar not only feeds people, but also promotes the values of compassion, sharing and unity, making it one of the most remarkable spiritual and humanitarian traditions in the world.