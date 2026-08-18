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Home / Amritsar / In poll mode, AAP asks workers to speed up works

In poll mode, AAP asks workers to speed up works

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Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Pathankot, Updated At : 01:53 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Cabinet minister Lal Chand Kataruchak (centre) with PWD officials in Pathankot on Monday.
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The AAP dispensation has ordered its ministers to speed up the construction of link roads and bridges and ensure that the work is completed before the elections.

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Cabinet minister Lal Chand Kataruchak met PWD officials in Pathankot today and told them that no laxity should be shown as far as completion of bridges and roads in his Assembly constituency of Bhoa was concerned.

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Similarly, the other ministers have been ordered to ensure all ongoing projects are finished well in time.

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An AAP MLA said, “Our government is fast-tracking pending infrastructure projects like repairing hundreds of kilometres of rural link roads and clearing stalled bridges primarily to showcase tangible, visible development right before the elections to boost the public perception of progress.”

Kataruchak has already brought in Rs 200 worth of projects basically pertaining to link roads and three bridges in his area. Bhoa, a mining rich area, is considered to be one of the most backward areas of Punjab.

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