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Home / Amritsar / In pouring rain, Sheron mill protest enters its tenth day

In pouring rain, Sheron mill protest enters its tenth day

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Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:04 AM May 31, 2026 IST
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Farmers during a protest at Cooperative Sugar Mill, Sheron, on Saturday.
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The protest led by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha against the proposed transfer of ownership of the Cooperative Sugar Mill at Sheron entered its tenth day on Saturday, with farmers continuing their agitation despite heavy rain.

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On the occasion, leaders Harjinder Singh Tanda, Kamalpreet Singh Pannu, Jassa Singh Kadgil, Nachhattar Singh Pannu, Sukhchain Singh Sarhali, Tarsem Singh Luhar, Sukhbas Singh Sidhu, Manjit Singh Baggu, Resham Singh Failoke and Sukhdev Singh Tur, among others, addressed the gathering.

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Speakers said land for the sugar mill had been acquired from local farmers at low prices for the establishment of the project. They warned that farmers’ organisations would continue their struggle until the mill was made operational.

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The leaders maintained that the commissioning of the mill would generate substantial direct and indirect employment opportunities in the area. They said the project would encourage farmers to diversify from traditional crops and increase sugarcane cultivation.

During the protest, farmers raised slogans against the government.

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