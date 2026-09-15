In search of home, happiness

The continuing violence and loss of hope for a better future are driving many young people from Manipur to seek safety and opportunities elsewhere in India. But the recent killing of 55-year-old Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh in southeast Delhi has raised a troubling question for those who have left home: What does being “safe” really mean when security remains uncertain even outside Manipur? Manipuri journalist-turned-author Hoihnu Hauzel has no easy answer.

“The last three years of violence did not merely drive people out of Manipur physically, it damaged their belief that Manipur could remain a safe and shared home,” Hauzel said. “The conflict displaced many people, particularly the youth, who moved elsewhere in search of a ‘safe haven’. But when violent incidents are faced by Manipuri people in other states, another question arises: Is that safe haven really safe? Absolutely not.”

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Hauzel was speaking at Majha House in Amritsar, where she discussed her latest book, Stories the Fire Could Not Burn: A Personal Account of the Manipur Crisis. The book looks beyond the violence to examine displacement, identity, the loss of normalcy and the deep rupture in relationships that, she believes, may have permanently altered the meaning of home for many Manipuris.

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Written from within the Kuki-Zo experience, the community to which Hauzel belongs, the book combines her family’s experience of displacement with a wider account of violence, identity, geography and what she describes as institutional failure.

“This book was not a creative expression, it was deeply personal, written with a sense of loss and responsibility,” she said. “Here is a group of people whose culture has been assassinated in a strategic manner, and the divide is so sharp that it is almost impossible for people to go back to how things were before it all started.”

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The personal loss runs through the book. Hauzel recounts how her own home and family estate were burnt in what she describes as a planned attack, while alleging that the system and those in power failed to intervene.

“What happened in Manipur could have been stopped or controlled if the state wanted,” she said. “What a lot of youth and common people must understand is that when a system breaks, people become distracted and blinded to what is eating away at the state.”

Hauzel said the prolonged crisis was also normalising both physical and psychological displacement. “Manipur was allowed to burn, and three years on, youth are being allowed to leave their ‘home’. Instead of asking questions and holding those in power accountable, both physical and psychological displacement is being made ‘normal’,” she said.

For Hauzel, resolving the crisis requires more than a return to normalcy.

“The solution has to be political, more than social,” she said. She argued that governance and access to basic services remain central to the conflict, particularly for communities living in the hills.

“In the valley, Imphal, the seat of power is controlled by one community, while 60 per cent of the indigenous hill tribes are not included in the process of governance,” she said, adding that access to healthcare, clean drinking water, basic amenities and education remains inadequate in the hill areas.

In the absence of what she described as an honest negotiator—the role

she believes the government had earlier played—Hauzel said greater self-governance could offer a possible way forward.