Sanju (26), a youth from Valmiki colony in Fatehbad village, allegedly died on Thursday of a drug overdose.

Another resident of the same locality, Partap Singh (40), had died of a drug overdose two days prior.

Father Tilak Raj said the village has become a hub for drugs, where every type of drug is readily available. He said this was the second death due to a drug overdose within two months in the family.

He said his son had injected himself on Wednesday and died shortly thereafter, adding that his elder son, Sarwan Singh, also died from a drug overdose just two months prior.

He said that even minor children were consuming drugs in the colony.

Atul Soni, DSP, Gonindwal Sahib, and SHO Inspector Prabhjit Singh remained unavailable to comment on the issue, neither answering calls nor responding to WhatsApp messages.