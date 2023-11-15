Inadequate parking space leads to traffic jams in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, November 14

Though residents and visitors to the city have been facing long traffic jams since the beginning of the festival season, the Amritsar Municipal Corporation has failed to provide adequate parking space to the parking of vehicles.

In a recent auction, the MC had invited tenders for operating eight parking lots in the city. Private contractors had shown interest in four out of the eight parking lots, but even after opening the technical bid several days ago, the MC has not allotted the contract yet. Of these new parking lots, the MC is going to allot the contract of parking at Old Sabji Mandi outside Hall Gate. It will provide a major relief to residents as there is no parking lot around the walled city area and everyone has to go inside the walled city on their own vehicle.

There are around 15 parking lots of the municipal corporation across the city. During the past few years, the MC has changed the terms and conditions for the parking contractors and now it demands the fund in advance along with bank guarantee. Despite reducing the contract money, only five parking lots of the MC are functional till date. Recently, the MC had conducted e-bid of 8 parking lots, but still there was no taker for four parking lots.

There are some parking lots, including Parwati Hospital, Dukh Niwaran Hospital and Court Road, which are not functional. Now, the MC may finalise four parking lots — Guru Nanak Bhawan, Old Sabji Mandi, DTO office and KD Hospital — soon.

“Inadequate parking space leads to traffic jams on roads. Visitors park their vehicles haphazardly on the roadside, leading to a chaos on roads. The MC should make all its parking lots functional to manage vehicular traffic in the city. More parking lots should be constructed around the walled city,” said Harmanbir Singh, a resident.