Include BPEd teachers in selection process of PTI posts, says union

President of Unemployed Physical Education Teachers Union, Saurav Rai, submitted a memorandum to ADC Major Amit Sarin for including BPEd teachers in the posts of 2,000 PTI teachers as advertised by Punjab government. He said that the unemployed Physical Education Teachers Union has given memorandums to several government representatives many a time in the past in a peaceful manner. In this regard, a memorandum was also given to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria during his recent visit to Amritsar.

Advertisement

“But the Education Minister did not pay any attention to it. It is clear from this that the Education Minister wants to humiliate the educated youth of Punjab. It is worth mentioning that in 2021, applications were invited for the posts of PTI teachers, the advertisement of which was also published by the Punjab School Education Department through newspapers. It included CPPEd, DPEd and BPEd teachers. In 2023, the gazette of the Punjab School Education Department included BPEd, MPEd, DPEd and CPEd qualified teachers for these posts. After two years of waiting, the notification for the recruitment of PTI posts published in the Punjab School Education Department Gazette 2025 has now deprived thousands of BPED physical education teachers of the opportunity to apply as it doesn’t mention the above BPED and MPED candidates,” said Saurav Rai.

Higher qualified BPED and MPED teachers were not considered in this, he added. “How can the department change the wrong notification and rules in the 2025 gazette at its own discretion? It is clear from this that the Punjab Education Minister is in favour of giving jobs in Punjab to CPED and DPED teachers passed from outside states, ignoring the youth of Punjab,” he said. Saurav Rai said that before this, his union has already met the Punjab Education Minister and explained the errors in the wrong notification in the gazette. But he did not give any positive response.