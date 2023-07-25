Income Tax lawyers stage protest

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 24

Members of the local Income Tax Bar Association on Monday staged a protest outside the Income Tax office here after they were allegedly stopped from entering the premises. The Income Tax practitioners stated that a vacant space inside the building was allotted to the Bar association in 1959 which they had been using for doing their work.

Sanjay Kapoor, a leader of the Income Tax Practitioners’ Association, said the room measuring nearly 700 sq ft had been used by the practitioners for over the past six decades. “Recently, the Chief Commissioner, Income Tax, issued a letter asking the Bar association to vacate the palace as it was required for office use,” said Kapoor, who is also a spokesperson for the BJP.

Kapoor added that the association filed a case in court to challenge the orders. He claimed that last Friday, the lock of the room was broken and the goods were thrown out. Office staff took possession of the room in an illegal way even as the case was still pending in the court.

He alleged the members of the association were not allowed inside the premises when they reached the place this morning. The association would continue with its protest outside the office till they were allowed entry. A heavy police force also reached the spot.