Increase enrolment in govt schools, heads told

Amritsar, January 20
The District Education Officer (Sec), Jugraj Singh Randhawa, today held a meeting with school heads from Ajnala and Chogawan blocks. Stressing on increasing enrolments, especially in pre-primary schools in rural and border belt, Jugraj reviewed preparations being made for the board exams under “Mission 100%” by the school heads.
He encouraged the teachers to increase enrolments through active awareness campaigns regarding technological and academic upgrade of government schools among parents. He also asked teachers to encourage the children to engage in sports along with studies. “Government schools have been able to increase enrolments in urban centres by almost 20% in the past years. With digital learning and smart classrooms now being developed in all senior secondary, middle and elementary schools, we hope that government schools become the preferred choice for parents,” said DEO Jugraj Singh. He urged the teachers to organise extra classes to prepare the children for the pre-board papers.
During the meeting, District DSM, Principal Rajesh Khanna explained about the use of various grants at PFMS.
