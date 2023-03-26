‘Increase enrolment of students in schools’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 25

Special enrolment drive for the new academic session of elementary and primary schools in the district is underway and the District Education Department has been conducting review meetings with school heads and principals of schools with low enrolment rate. Despite achieving the target for recently held one-day enrolment drive across the state, the district primary schools are witnessing slow progress in terms of new enrolments.

Deputy DEO Rekha Mahajan said this year the target for enrolments in primary schools have been kept at 12 per cent increase from the previous year. “We have been conducting review meetings for enrolments every week and school heads are being instructed to plan out how to increase enrolments in their respective areas. Our focus is on the rural segment schools. Last year, we registered approximately 1.10 lakh new enrolments in primary schools, and this year we are looking significant increase in the numbers,” said Mahajan.

The enrolment drive will continue in all government schools till March 31. Recently, keeping in view the slow enrolment rate, Education Minister Harjot Bains had announced a target of 1 lakh enrolments in a single day for all government schools in the state. Amritsar had recorded around 8,000 enrolments in one-day drive. Special teams in each school have been constituted to overview the enrolments and challenges in getting new enrolments in schools.