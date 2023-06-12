Increase in VAT on petrol, diesel decried

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 11

After the state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann increased the value added tax (VAT) on fuel by 10 per cent, local fuel stations hiked the prices of petrol and diesel by Re 1 per litre from Sunday.

Former cabinet minister Lakshmi Kanta Chawla said due to the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel, the cost of almost all commodities would increase. It would automatically hike the running costs of public transport. In addition, private transport goods carriers would increase the cost of goods transportation, which, in turn, cause the prices of all commodities to go up. Prices of vegetables, pulses, ration and other items are likely to go up.

She appealed to the CM not to put more financial burden on the public. She said if the government wanted to charge full expenses and taxes from the government then it must stop the exploitation of employees like eradicating the procedure of outsourcing services. It would become difficult for those who were getting a meagre salary to make ends meet.

Satinder Singh, refilling the tank of his car at a petrol station, said the government was offering free of cost services like electricity, increased amount of pension for widows, aged, handicapped and other services. It would obviously pass on the hike to consumers. He felt instead of offering free of cost service, the government must charge something.