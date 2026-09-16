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Home / Amritsar / Indian junior men’s hockey team arrives after lifting cup

Indian junior men’s hockey team arrives after lifting cup

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:31 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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The Indian junior men's hockey team in Amritsar.
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Following their victory at the Asia Cup held in China, several members of the Indian junior men’s hockey team arrived in Amritsar on Tuesday. Proudly displaying their gold medals and the championship trophy, the players received a warm welcome from supporters upon their arrival at the airport.

Several members of the winning squad hail from Punjab, including its border districts. The players from Punjab who contributed to the historic win include Manmeet Singh Rai (brother of Indian hockey player Hardik Singh), Prabhdeep Singh, Lavnoor Singh, and Gursevak Singh. With this triumph, the Indian team has also secured its qualification for the Junior World Cup. India won the trophy by defeating South Korea 4-1 in the final, marking the country’s sixth title victory in the Junior Asia Cup.

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Families of the returning players and local hockey enthusiasts gathered at the airport to encourage and honor the athletes, greeting them with flower garlands.

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