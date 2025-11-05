DT
PT
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
Home / Amritsar / Indian pilgrims celebrate 556th birth anniversary Guru Nanak in Pak's Nankana Sahib

Indian pilgrims celebrate 556th birth anniversary Guru Nanak in Pak's Nankana Sahib

Sikh holy procession of Palki Sahib is taken out from Gurdwara Janamasthan to Gurdwara Kiara Sahib, in Nankana Sahib

PTI
Lahore, Updated At : 09:43 PM Nov 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Sikh devotees board a bus for Attari border to visit Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan to take part in the 556th birth anniversary celebration of Guru Nanak, in Amritsar on Tuesday. ANI
Over 2,000 Indian pilgrims and thousands of local and foreign Sikhs on Wednesday participated in the 556th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak in Nankana Sahib district of Pakistan's Punjab province.

Sikh holy procession of Palki Sahib is taken out from Gurdwara Janamasthan to Gurdwara Kiara Sahib, in Nankana Sahib, to celebrate the birth anniversary.

Over 2,000 Sikhs who arrived here from India and thousands of local and foreign Sikhs participated in the main ceremony in Nankana Sahib, 89 km from Lahore.

The Pakistan government had issued 2,150 visas to Indian Sikhs.

ETPB spokesperson Ghulam Mohyuddin told PTI that some 2,100 Sikhs arrived in Lahore via Wagah on Tuesday.

Addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said all religions are worthy of respect and preach peace. He added that during the recent floods, Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, was damaged, but it was restored "within 24 hours".

Giani Kuldeep Gurgaj, who arrived from India, said: “We are in love with the sacred soil of Baba Guru Nanak. The Sikh community is grateful to the government of Pakistan for the respect and honour given to us. This is the land of our Guru, and no praise is enough for the holy gurdwaras here. Our message is peace and brotherhood. The people of both countries desire peace and unity.”

Jatha leader of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Bibi Gurdinder Kaur said Guru Nanak advocated women's rights and dignity. “Special arrangements have been made for women, and we received great respect.”

Jatha leader of Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee Ravinder Singh Sehwata said: “Our request was accepted by the Indian government and we were given the opportunity to visit the sacred land.”

