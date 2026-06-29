Indian Sikh pilgrims gathered at Gurdwara Dera Sahib, Lahore, on Monday to observe the 187th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, offering prayers and paying tribute to the late Sikh ruler.

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The main commemorative ceremony began with the recitation of verses from Guru Granth Sahib, followed by devotional hymn-singing and congregational prayers.

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After the prayers, devotees visited the adjacent samadhi of Maharaja Ranjit Singh to pay their respects. Sacred ‘karah parshad’ was distributed among the congregation, while ‘langar’ was served to all visitors.

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The pilgrims also highlighted Maharaja Ranjit Singh's legacy, recalling his contributions to the Sikh community and his reputation for promoting harmony among different faiths.

The event organised by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) was attended by Sikh pilgrims from India and other countries.

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Addressing the gathering, ETPB Secretary (Shrines) Nasir Mushtaq said that under the direction of the board's head Qamaruz Zaman, comprehensive arrangements had been made to facilitate Sikh pilgrims, including accommodation, langar, transportation, medical camps, ambulance services, and emergency health care.

He said Maharaja Ranjit Singh's death anniversary symbolises mutual respect, religious tolerance and the shared cultural heritage of the region.

He reaffirmed that Sikhs from across the world are always welcome in Pakistan and that the government of Pakistan and the ETPB remain committed to serving and hosting them with respect.

Punjab Minorities Minister and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbhadhak Committee chief Ramesh Arora said the Sikh community is "the crown of Pakistan" and that pilgrims from India and around the world return home carrying Pakistan's message of peace, interfaith harmony, and love.