IndiGo, Air India Express expand city connectivity with new routes

Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport has received a major boost in domestic air connectivity with the launch of two new direct flight services linking the holy city with Noida International Airport at Jewar and Pune.

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The new routes, launched by IndiGo and Air India Express respectively, are expected to enhance travel options for pilgrims, business travellers, students, tourists, and members of the Punjabi diaspora while strengthening Amritsar’s position as a key aviation hub in northern India.

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IndiGo commenced its daily Amritsar–Noida (Jewar) service on June 15, coinciding with the start of commercial operations at Noida International Airport. The new route establishes a direct link between Amritsar and the newly developed airport, offering passengers from Punjab an alternative gateway to the National Capital Region (NCR) and convenient onward connections to destinations across the country.

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According to the airline’s schedule, flight 6E 2490 departs Hyderabad at 6.25 am, arrives in Noida at 8.35 am, and continues to Amritsar at 10.10 am, reaching the city at 11.20 am. The return service, flight 6E 2491, departs Amritsar at 12.15 pm, reaches Noida at 1.20 pm, and then proceeds to Hyderabad, arriving there at 4.50 pm.

The service is part of IndiGo’s broader network expansion from Noida International Airport, which currently connects more than 16 destinations, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Dharamsala, Jaipur, Lucknow, Navi Mumbai, Pantnagar, and Srinagar.

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Sameep Singh Gumtala of the Fly Amritsar Initiative said the Amritsar-Noida route would strengthen domestic connectivity from Punjab and provide seamless access to southern India through Hyderabad. He added that the service would benefit devotees, business travellers, and tourists while offering an alternative to travelling through Delhi’s international airport.

In another development, Air India Express has launched daily direct flights between Pune and Amritsar. The inaugural flight departed Pune on June 15, marking the beginning of a service aimed at improving connectivity between Maharashtra and Punjab.

The airline said the direct connection would provide convenient travel options for leisure travellers, pilgrims, students, and business passengers. The daily flight departs Pune at 1.20 am and arrives in Amritsar at 4.10 am. The return service leaves Amritsar at 5 am and reaches Pune at 7.50 am.

Local aviation activists said the addition of the Noida and Pune routes will further strengthen Amritsar airport’s domestic network and improve accessibility to the city, which attracts millions of visitors every year for its religious, cultural, historical, and culinary attractions.