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Home / Amritsar / IndiGo to resume Amritsar-Kolkata flight from October 1, three times a week

IndiGo to resume Amritsar-Kolkata flight from October 1, three times a week

Restored service will also offer one-stop connectivity between Amritsar and Guwahati via Kolkata

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:20 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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An IndiGo aircraft prepares to land at an airport. Representative image/PTI file
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IndiGo will resume its Amritsar-Kolkata flight from October 1, restoring a nonstop air link between Punjab and West Bengal. The service will operate three times a week from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar.

The airline will also provide one-stop through connectivity between Amritsar and Guwahati via Kolkata.

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According to the currently published schedule, Kolkata-Amritsar flight 6E201 will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, departing Kolkata at 9:45 am and arriving in Amritsar at 12:25 pm.

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The return Amritsar-Kolkata flight 6E6344 will depart at 1:05 pm and reach Kolkata at 3:35 pm, providing a nonstop journey of around two-and-a-half hours between the two cities.

Flight 6E201 will originate from Guwahati at 7:50 am, arriving in Kolkata at 9:05 am before continuing to Amritsar at 9:45 am. In the return direction, flight 6E6344 will reach Kolkata from Amritsar at 3:35 pm and continue to Guwahati at 4:15 pm, arriving at 5:30 pm.

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This will provide passengers between Punjab and Assam with a convenient one-stop through service via Kolkata under the same flight number, instead of requiring longer connections through other hubs.

Local activists and routing visitors welcomed the restoration of the route, saying it would greatly benefit passengers travelling between Punjab, West Bengal and the Northeast.

Sameep Singh Gumtala, global convener of FlyAmritsar Initiative, said the service would be particularly useful for the Punjabi and Sikh communities in West Bengal and Assam, including devotees travelling to pay obeisance at Sri Darbar Sahib, as well as tourists, families, students and business travellers.

Yogesh Kamra, convener India of FlyAmritsar Initiative and general secretary of Amritsar Vikas Manch, who was part of the delegation that pursued greater domestic connectivity from Amritsar in 2018 and later travelled on the inaugural Amritsar-Kolkata flight, recalled that they had met the then Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha and Tourism Minister KJ Alphons, seeking six new domestic routes from Amritsar, including Kolkata.

Kolkata was subsequently included among the Amritsar routes under UDAN Phase III, and the Amritsar-Kolkata service commenced on December 1, 2019.

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