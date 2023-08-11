Indo-Pak Dosti Meet at Khalsa College on Aug 14

Amritsar, August 10
The Indo-Pak Dosti Meet, dedicated to 76th Independence Day of India, would being organised on August 14 at Khalsa College. The Folklore Research Academy, Hind-Pak Dosti Manch, SAFMA and other likeminded associations would organise the event.
Ramesh Yadav, president, Folklore Research Academy, said a seminar on the topic “Indo-Pak relations: Current status” would also be organised on the day. Eminent scholars, writers, journalists and intellectuals, would participate in the seminar.
Yadav said a play titled “Jallianwala Bagh massacre” would be staged at the natshala in the evening. Activists would light candles at the Attari-Wagha border in the midnight to spread the message of love, peace, cooperation, brotherhood and harmony among the two nations, he said.
