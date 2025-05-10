Indo-Pak tension: Golden Temple witnesses over 70 per cent dip in devotees’ footfall

The “war-like situation” between India and Pakistan has taken its toll on the tourist inflow in Amritsar district, located 30 km ahead of the International Border.

The Golden Temple, the most sought-after destination of tourists from across the globe, has witnessed a sharp decline in footfall by at least 75 per cent. Normally, between one lakh and 1.25 lakh devotees visit the holy Sikh shrine.

The decline in number of outstation devotees could well be gauged from cancellation of over 80 per cent bookings in the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) run ‘sarais’ (Inns), said SGPC sarai manager Gurpreet Singh. He said those devotees who were already here chose to cut-short their trip and returned to their homes.

Advertisement

The Heritage Street, which otherwise full of visitors, today witnessed scant tourist footfall. Ask 77-year-old Jasbir Singh, who operates an e-rickshaw on Heritage Street, he says, “Half of the day has passed and I am not lucky enough to even make ‘bohni’ (the first earning of the day). There has been a drastic fall in the number of the outstation devotees. I appeal to the India and Pakistan governments to defuse this tension. My life experience says that war brings death, decay and destruction only for both the sides.”

Ironically, there were few takers for the SGPC’s free pick and drop bus service for devotees from railway station, bus stand and airport. Surinder Singh, transport in-charge, said, “Out of six buses, four have not been run today.”

Advertisement

Prof (Dr) Karamjeet Singh, Guru Nanak Dev University Vice Chancellor, who was incidentally present among the devotees, said, “The Golden Temple is the holiest spiritual destination where anybody, irrespective of caste creed and faith pays obeisance daily and seeks solace. This place signifies Guru Nanak Dev’s philosophy of “sarbat da bhala” (welfare of all). Here, ‘Ardas’ is performed that humanity must prevail, under all circumstances.”

A devotee from New Delhi, Saroj, who came along with her daughter and son-in-law and their two-year-old baby said, “Normally, it takes two to three hours to pay obeisance, but today it took us just 15 minutes to gain access from the “Darshani Deori”. The parikarma wore a deserted look and the sarai we are staying, too has very less room occupancy.”

Amritsar Hotel and Restaurant Association president APS Chatha said only 10 per cent occupancy was there in hotels today evening. “They are also not tourists, but those who have come to Amritsar on an official visit or to attend a family event,” he said. Federation of Hotel and Guest Houses (Walled city) president Surinder Singh said 80 per cent hotels and guest houses were vacant.