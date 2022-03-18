Induction of Congress, SAD councillors irks AAP workers

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, March 17

The induction of Congress and SAD councillors in the Aam Aadmi Party after its landslide victory in the state has not gone down well with the grassroots party workers who fear that they would be overshadowed by them.

At least 14 Congress councillors, including Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu, and three SAD councillors have so far joined the AAP. While Rintu had joined the AAP three days before the elections, the rest of them had changed parties earlier this week.

The AAP leadership with eye on the Municipal Corporation failed to realise that their ‘achievement’ would result in a feeling of betrayal for the party workers who had stood with the party through thick and thin. It has been learnt that many AAP workers have already made their feelings known to their respective MLAs and asked them to throw the Congress and SAD leaders out of the party.

“Our party leadership would have to understand that we won elections because of people and not because we had councillors. Moreover, they are a bunch of opportunists who had joined the party when it had won,” said a local leader who had been very active ever since the party had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in the state.

The grassroots AAP workers fear that with the Congress and SAD turncoats having a say in party affairs, the common workers, who has no money and muscle power to show, would be sidelined.

Moreover, practically, local government representatives are the real executors of the power, the advocates of alternate politics feel that with them calling the shots again, even as people have changed the dispensation, the common man would still feel powerless and betrayed.

Apart from requesting the party leadership to not give powers to Congress and SAD councillors, the grassroots AAP workers are also asking journalists to question their leaders on this issue.

During his visit to the city two days ago, Sanjay Singh, however, had feigned ignorance about the issue, even though it was being widely discussed among the party supporters.