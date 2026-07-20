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Home / Amritsar / Industrial unit faces music as MC cuts illegal sewer links

Industrial unit faces music as MC cuts illegal sewer links

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:27 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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The Municipal Corporation today (MCA) disconnected illegal sewer connections at Amar Chemical, Focal Point.

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After the illegality was flagged by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), a team of civic officials inspected the industrial unit and found multiple unauthorised sewer connections, used for the discharge of effluents that later entered the municipal sewerage without obtaining any mandatory approval from the Municipal Corporation.

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Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill said earlier too. the sewer connection of the same industrial unit was disconnected.

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Shergill added that civic body won’t tolerate such illegal practices, adding that stern action would be taken against repeat offenders.

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