Industrialists of Amritsar demand better civic amenities

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 21

Office bearers of the Focal Point Association, led by its president Kamal Dalmiya, shared their problems with Municipal Corporation (MC) officials here on Tuesday.

Dalmiya said the sanitation system in the Focal Point area was in bad shape. Besides, roads and sewerage system was also in poor condition.

Office bearers of the association stated that a Mohali-based private firm used to lift industrial waste in the Focal Point area. But for the last some days, the company was not collecting the waste from the area. Due to this, industrialists were facing a lot of inconvenience.

MC Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar assured them that their problems would be resolved soon. Kumar said the MC would increase the number of vehicles to lift industrial waste in the area. The arrangement of sanitation will be streamlined. He said some units were releasing untreated chemical-laden toxic water in the area, which was also a serious threat to the environment. The industrialists should show concern over the issue.

The civic body officials stated that work on repair of roads and desilting sewer lines in the Focal Point area would also be started soon.

Dalmiya said the Focal Point industry pays property tax, licence fee and conservancy tax as prescribed by the MC. He said for the last few months, nobody had come to collect licence fee. On this, Dr Kumar said the fee and conservancy tax would be collected by the Licence Department by setting up a camp in the Focal Point area.

