Industry may seek special incentives for border areas

Neeraj Bagga
Amritsar, February 3
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to interact with entrepreneurs and industrialists at a city hotel here on February 7. The meet is being held to urge the government to incorporate their demands in the state industrial policy.
Industrialists have sought that border districts be given special incentives in terms of power tariff, interest subvention and capital subsidy to industries apart from thrust to that sector. This will further help attract investment in Punjab and boost GSDP.
Demands to be made
- Variable power tariff rates must remain the same for next five years
- Border districts be covered for CLU unconditionally to boost state's economy
- Interest subsidy at 5 per cent on term loan to micro and small enterprises
- Reimbursement of net SGST on intra-state sale
Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal has demanded that variable power tariff rates must remain the same for next five years. Its members rued that the demand for variable power tariff for the industry has been increased from Rs 5 per unit to Rs 5.5 per unit and its increase by 3 per cent per annum will imbalance the power rates from neighbouring sates and hamper industrial growth.
As per the draft industrial policy 2022, change of land use (CLU) for industry within 30 km of international border will be available for units with minimum investment of Rs 100 crore which is a big blow to the development of industry in the border districts of Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka. The Beopar Mandal has requested that the clause be revoked and whole border districts be covered for CLU unconditionally to boost the state’s economy.
