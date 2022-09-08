Inform about peddlers, get Rs 1L reward, says SSP

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 7

The district administration organised an anti-drug awareness programme in border area Kalia Sanktra village on Wednesday. The programme was largely attended by the residents.

The village is already declared a drug-free village, where no one is addicted to any type of intoxicant.

SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon says a reward of Rs 1 lakh will be given for giving information about drug

Addressing on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Monish Kumar appreciated the residents on making the village drug-free and assured the residents that the development works would be initiated in the village on priority basis.

The DC added that the bridge leading to the village from zero land alongside the border would be constructed, besides health and sports facilities would be provided to the people of the area soon.

SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon in his address called the people to come forward against drugs and said a reward of Rs 1 lakh would be given to the person for giving information about drug peddlers and his identification would not be disclosed.

He added that Rs 1 lakh had also been announced by the state government for spotting drone in the area.

The sports stadium constructed by the villagers with their own efforts was inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner.