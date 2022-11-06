‘Infra in Jandiala Guru govt schools will be strengthened’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 5

Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Saturday said the state government’s objective was to provide good education and health facilities to the state people and strengthen the infrastructure in all government schools.

Addressing a meeting with heads of all government senior secondary schools and high schools in Jandiala Guru in the presence of district education officers (primary) and (secondary), he said infrastructure in all government schools in the constituency would be strengthened. He said there was a need for improving infrastructure in government schools in Jandiala Guru, especially in primary schools, and it would soon be done through sanctioned grants.

The Cabinet Minister said the problems faced by the government schools would be solved on priority. While interacting with teachers and officials of the Education Department, he said the primary duty of a teacher was to teach the students properly and inculcate discipline in them. “Only through education can they become responsible individuals and know their rights,” he said.

The meeting was attended by District Education Officer (Secondary) Jugraj Singh, District Education Officer (Elementary) Rajesh Sharma and block-level officials.